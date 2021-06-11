Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) & Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Head to Head Review

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Corvus Gold and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Corvus Gold presently has a consensus target price of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 208.20%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 83.21%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Fury Gold Mines.

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -8.19

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fury Gold Mines beats Corvus Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

