CORDA Investment Management LLC. Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,971 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.3% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.61. 33,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,173,307. The stock has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 133.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.42. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

