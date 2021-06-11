CORDA Investment Management LLC. Sells 1,380 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 3.3% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $35,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 374.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,579,000 after acquiring an additional 526,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.37. The company had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,293. The stock has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $195.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

