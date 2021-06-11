CORDA Investment Management LLC. Invests $1.27 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.68. 93,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,379,355. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.99. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.