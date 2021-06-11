CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $20.01 Million Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 448,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial comprises 1.8% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned approximately 0.17% of CNA Financial worth $20,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,898,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 163,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 470,241 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,478,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,295 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,266,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,503,000 after purchasing an additional 141,130 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,393.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.76. 923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,398. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

