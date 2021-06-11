Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

CMMC traded up C$0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.17. 415,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,629. The stock has a market capitalization of C$870.53 million and a PE ratio of 8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.99. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.51 and a 12 month high of C$5.07.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Director Allan Thomas Cloke sold 388,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,610,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$262,840.25. Also, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 7,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$28,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 329,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,352,190. Over the last three months, insiders sold 435,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,420.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

