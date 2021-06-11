ContextLogic (WISH) & Its Rivals Financial Review

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) is one of 37 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ContextLogic to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.0% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ContextLogic and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic Competitors -4.59% -5.97% 0.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ContextLogic and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion -$745.00 million -1.82 ContextLogic Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 6.52

ContextLogic’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ContextLogic and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60 ContextLogic Competitors 215 1016 3109 59 2.68

ContextLogic currently has a consensus price target of $22.92, indicating a potential upside of 114.43%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 19.06%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

ContextLogic competitors beat ContextLogic on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

