ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $48,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of -401.11, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.81.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

