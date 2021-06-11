Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes $22.72 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 452,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,724,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,437. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

