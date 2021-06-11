Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,276,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.45. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $53.25.

