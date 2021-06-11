Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 144,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $243.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

