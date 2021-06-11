Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,603 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 144,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.49. The company had a trading volume of 67,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,914. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.21. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.74 and a one year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.