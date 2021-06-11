Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

CNDT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. 1,118,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.94. Conduent has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conduent will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

