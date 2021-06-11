Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Receives €49.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.10 ($57.76).

Several analysts have commented on SGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.40 ($48.71) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

SGO traded down €0.83 ($0.98) on Tuesday, hitting €56.64 ($66.64). 1,001,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €53.96. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 12-month high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

