Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYH. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,538 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,902,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 246,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,675 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,064,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 346,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,916,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after purchasing an additional 374,372 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

