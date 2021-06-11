Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,124 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cryoport by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,803 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cryoport by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Cryoport by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 138,015 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

CYRX stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,834 shares of company stock worth $1,161,347 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYRX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

