Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 132,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 131,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.56. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.