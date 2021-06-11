Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $311,000 Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,921,000 after buying an additional 499,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,893,000 after buying an additional 117,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 88,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $75.89 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.95, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.69.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427 in the last three months. 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

