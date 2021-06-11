Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,771 Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $49.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.14. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

CMCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. It offers material handling equipment, such as electric and air hoists, manual hoists, trolleys, and winches; crane systems, including crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile workstation and jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifters, wire grips, hooks, shackles, chains, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, tie-downs, and load binders; and power fluid transfer technology, such as rotary unions and swivel joints.

