Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 224 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $20,093,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $174,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,988.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock worth $24,257,003. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARW stock opened at $121.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.