Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

CHRS stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $83.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,354,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after buying an additional 845,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after buying an additional 681,830 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $10,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares during the period.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

