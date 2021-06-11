Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 721,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at $13,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,137 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at $8,405,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 102,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDXS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Codexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $21.86 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.62.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

