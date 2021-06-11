Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,636.67 ($34.45).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,363 ($30.87) per share, for a total transaction of £3,780.80 ($4,939.64). Insiders have acquired a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,062 in the last quarter.

Shares of CCH opened at GBX 2,632 ($34.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,673 ($34.92). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,514.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of €0.64 ($0.75) per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.