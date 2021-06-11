CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 69.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

