CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Position Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,391 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of CMS Energy worth $58,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

