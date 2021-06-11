CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.69.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock opened at $212.87 on Friday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $8,585,610. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,680,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,960,000 after purchasing an additional 555,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,598,000 after purchasing an additional 135,019 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in CME Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,059 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.