Citigroup Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $125.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.40.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $120.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.65. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after purchasing an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

