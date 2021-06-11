Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $55.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSXMA. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at $525,000. 26.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

