Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Price Target to $55.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LSXMA. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.
Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
