Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMWB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Similarweb has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.67.

SMWB opened at $22.02 on Monday. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

