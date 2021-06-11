Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target to $37.00

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,268 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 760.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,280,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,250,000 after buying an additional 5,551,150 shares during the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,594,000 after buying an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $20,810,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $27,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

