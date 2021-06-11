Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 37.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,721 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

CSCO stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $231.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $55.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

