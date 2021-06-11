Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 35.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102,425 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $15,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $39,404,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 803.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 326,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,870,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,224,000 after acquiring an additional 151,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRUS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

