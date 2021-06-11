Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.26 million.

Shares of CIEN traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,761. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.42. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.07.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $200,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,338 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

