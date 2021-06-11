CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 384,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

PSCE stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

