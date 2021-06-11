CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 707 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,357,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

