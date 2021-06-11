CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,962 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 195,224 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 108,127 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after buying an additional 53,361 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $56.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

