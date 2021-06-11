CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,283 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

PGX stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.08.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

