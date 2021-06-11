CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,008 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $138,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $389.18. 126,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,308. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.77 and a 12 month high of $390.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

