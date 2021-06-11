CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 781,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Roper Technologies worth $315,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.89. 1,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.98.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.