CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,038 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $758,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded down $6.56 on Friday, reaching $2,428.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,494. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,307.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,436.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

