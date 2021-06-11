CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 12,474 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $171,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,725,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.18. 2,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,927. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

