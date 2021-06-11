CIBC Boosts WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target to C$11.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins upgraded WELL Health Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.88.

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.91. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

