Churchill Capital Corp II Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CCX)

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,085 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,325% compared to the typical volume of 427 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp II by 669,101.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,686 shares in the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,667,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp II by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 819,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 352,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCX opened at $11.61 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

