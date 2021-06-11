Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.24

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.24 and traded as high as C$14.65. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.61, with a volume of 449,870 shares changing hands.

CHP.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.21.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.24.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

