Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,998 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,361 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,344.69 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $964.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,420.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,665.77.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

