Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $412.10 million-424.31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.68 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CD. DBS Vickers began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.04 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.91.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.61. 1,558,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,809. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a PE ratio of -332.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.92.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.