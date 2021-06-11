China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Raises Dividend to $1.70 Per Share

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.70 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85.

Shares of CYD stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $697.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Yuchai International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

