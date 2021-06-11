Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $79.35 on Friday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of -345.00, a PEG ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cfra began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

