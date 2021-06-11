Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHWY stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of -345.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

