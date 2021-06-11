Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Sells $249,406.43 in Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CHMG opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.43.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chemung Financial Company Profile
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
