Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Sells $249,406.43 in Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $249,406.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CHMG opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.